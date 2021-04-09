GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears need to crack this key support to test 100-DMA

- GBP/USD extends four-day losing streak into Friday’s trading.
- Ascending trendline support at 1.3704 is a level to beat for the GBP bears.
- Bearish RSI keeps the 100-DMA target at 1.3686 on the sellers’ radars.
GBP/USD is licking its wound below 1.3750, holding within Thursday’s trading range, as the bears await a strong catalyst for the next push lower.
The daily chart for the cable offers strong support at the two-month-old ascending trendline support at 1.3704, as the bearish Relative Strength Index (RSI) adds credence to the further downside.
A firm break below that support could expose the upward-sloping 100-DMA at 1.3686, which remains on the sellers’ radars after the price confirmed a bear cross earlier this week.
GBP/USD: Daily chart
A bearish crossover on the said timeframe got confirmed after the 21-DMA pierced through the 50-DMA from above.
On the flip side, the GBP bulls need to take out Thursday’s high at 1.3783 in order to extend the bounce towards the bearish 21-DMA at 1.3818.
Further up, the 50-DMA at 1.3854 would be the level to beat for the bulls.
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3735
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.3732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3822
|Daily SMA50
|1.3854
|Daily SMA100
|1.3682
|Daily SMA200
|1.3328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3853
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3743
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3758
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3707
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.377
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3834
