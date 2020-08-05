GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears look for entry below 1.2975

- GBP/USD fizzles upside momentum below 1.3100, still keeping the previous day’s recovery moves.
- A confluence of 10-day EMA, an ascending trend line from April 14 is the key support.
- Bulls will have to cross 1.3200 to regain control.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3077 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous day’s upside beyond 1.3087, needless to mention about its pullback from the March highs near 1.3200. Also suggesting weakness in the Cable is the overbought RSI conditions.
However, 10-day EMA and a four-month-old support line restrict the pair’s near-term downside around 1.2975, a break of which could direct sellers towards June month’s peak near 1.2815/10.
Should the quote remains downbeat past-1.2810, 1.2800 will become a validation point to anticipate the further south-run targeting the early-July tops near 1.2675/70.
Meanwhile, 1.3200 continues to become a tough nut to crack for the bulls. Though, pair’s intermediate attacks on 1.3100 and 1.3150 can’t be ruled out.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3077
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.3072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2773
|Daily SMA50
|1.2609
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2982
|Previous Weekly High
|1.317
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2782
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2927
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2873
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3126
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3253
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Well bid above 1.1800, eyes on US ADP, stimulus talks
EUR/USD extends Tuesday’s run-up to a three-day top above 1.1800. US Congress still lingers over aid package, US-China trade talks can resume mid-August. Eurozone/ US Services PMI to remain in focus.
Gold: Buy the dips circa $2008 after a correction from record highs
Gold quickly retraced $20 from fresh all-time highs of $2031.20, as investors took profits off the table after the relentless rise. Despite the pullbacks, the path of least resistance is to the upside amid persistent downbeat tone seen around the US dollar.
GBP/USD snaps three-day losing streak ahead of UK Services PMI
GBP/USD bulls cheer pullback and look to regain 1.3100. Broad US dollar weakness, hopes of further stimulus from the UK underpins the Cable. Fears of the bigger second wave of virus, challenge buyers ahead of the BOE. US data, stimulus talks to be the key catalysts.
US ADP Employment Change July Preview: Following the high frequency data
Hiring at American companies in July is forecast to slow as firms scale back plans as they wait for the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid cases in several large US states. Manufacturing employment index trailed overall sector improvement.
WTI ignores API draw to consolidate gains beyond $41.50
WTI seesaws around $41.65 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The oil benchmark has been trading in a choppy range despite notable declines in the private inventory data. The reason could be traced from the market’s cautious sentiment that seems to take more clues from the US stimulus updates off-late.