GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears look for entry below 1.2975

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD fizzles upside momentum below 1.3100, still keeping the previous day’s recovery moves.
  • A confluence of 10-day EMA, an ascending trend line from April 14 is the key support.
  • Bulls will have to cross 1.3200 to regain control.

GBP/USD eases to 1.3077 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair fails to extend the previous day’s upside beyond 1.3087, needless to mention about its pullback from the March highs near 1.3200. Also suggesting weakness in the Cable is the overbought RSI conditions.

However, 10-day EMA and a four-month-old support line restrict the pair’s near-term downside around 1.2975, a break of which could direct sellers towards June month’s peak near 1.2815/10.

Should the quote remains downbeat past-1.2810, 1.2800 will become a validation point to anticipate the further south-run targeting the early-July tops near 1.2675/70.

Meanwhile, 1.3200 continues to become a tough nut to crack for the bulls. Though, pair’s intermediate attacks on 1.3100 and 1.3150 can’t be ruled out.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3077
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.3072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2773
Daily SMA50 1.2609
Daily SMA100 1.2443
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3108
Previous Daily Low 1.2982
Previous Weekly High 1.317
Previous Weekly Low 1.2782
Previous Monthly High 1.317
Previous Monthly Low 1.236
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.306
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.318
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3253

 

 

Latest Forex News

