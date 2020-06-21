GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep the reins around monthly low under 1.2350

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD remains pressured near the early-month bottom inside two-week-old falling trend channel.
  • A sustained break below 200-bar SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement keep the sellers hopeful.
  • Buyers will wait for the channel’s upside break for fresh entries.

GBP/USD drops to 1.2340 during the early Asian session on Monday. The pair remains depressed inside a falling channel formation since June 08. Recently favoring the bears could be the fall below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the quote’s rise from May 18 to June 10.

Other than the downside break of the key technical levels, bearish MACD signals also suggest the pair’s further weakness.

As a result, the channel’s support line around 1.2280 becomes the immediate support for the traders to watch for a bounce, failing to which can recall the 1.2200 mark on the chart.

During the quote’s additional south-run past-1.2200, May 22 low near 1.2160 and the May 17 month bottom surrounding 1.2075 will be in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2360 and 200-bar SMA near 1.2410 can keep the pair’s near-term upside chained. Also acting as the important resistance will be 50% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.2445, followed by the said channel’s upper line, at 1.2560 now.

If at all the bulls manage to cross 1.2560, 1.2690 and the monthly top near 1.2815 will be on their radars.

GBP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2344
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2348
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2509
Daily SMA50 1.2425
Daily SMA100 1.2511
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2456
Previous Daily Low 1.2344
Previous Weekly High 1.2688
Previous Weekly Low 1.2344
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2387
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2413
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2309
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.227
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2197
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2422
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2495
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2534

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

