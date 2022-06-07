- GBPUSD struggles to extend the bounce off intraday low, stays pressured.
- Sustained trading below 50-SMA join downbeat oscillators to keep sellers hopeful.
- Further downside needs validation from 1.2480 to aim for a 150-pip fall.
GBP/USD fades bounce off the intraday low as it retreats to 1.2500 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cable pair remains pressured inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
However, the quote’s failure to cross the 50-SMA joins recently downbeat RSI (14), as well as the sluggish MACD signals, to hint at the further downside.
That said, a clear downside break of the stated triangle’s support line, around 1.2480 becomes necessary to convince GBP/USD bears.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the May 18 swing low, near 1.2330 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need validation from the 50-SMA level surrounding 1.2572, as well as the monthly high near 1.2590 and the 1.2600 threshold.
In a case where GBP/USD buyers keep reins past 1.2600, the pair can swiftly cross May’s peak near 1.2670 to aim for the 1.2700 round figure.
GBP/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2507
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2532
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.247
|Daily SMA50
|1.2701
|Daily SMA100
|1.3042
|Daily SMA200
|1.3297
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2578
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2477
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2539
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.248
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2428
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2379
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.263
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2682
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
RBA raises OCR by 50 bps to 0.85%, AUD/USD spikes towards 0.7250
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board members announced a 50 basis points (bps) hike to its official cash rate (OCR), lifting it from 0.35% to 0.85% at their June 7 monetary policy meeting.
USD/JPY pauses rally near 132.75 on BOJ Kuroda's verbal intervention
USD/JPY is off a new 20-year high of 132.74, as the selling interest around the yen fades after BOJ's Kuroda intervenes verbally. Broad US dollar upsurge on recession fears aids the pair's upside.
Gold baffles around $1,840 as DXY extends gains, US inflation in focus
Gold price is displaying topsy-turvy moves in the Asian session as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its gains on Tuesday. A firmer Monday session by the DXY has carry-forwarded on Tuesday with a bullish open test-drive move.
How to profitably trade Shiba Inu price despite the bear infestation
Shiba Inu price has been hovering inside a technical formation that forecasts a bearish outlook for the most part.The confirmation has not yet arrived, so the possibility of an upswing also exists. A breakdown of the $0.0000101 support level can trigger a 26% crash to $0.0000074.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!