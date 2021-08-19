GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears have the upper hand near one-month lows

- GBP/USD dropped to near one-month lows on Thursday amid sustained USD strength.
- The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further weakness.
- Extremely oversold RSI on hourly charts warrants caution for aggressive bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading around the 1.3675-70 region, or the lowest level since July 21.
The prevalent risk-off mood, along with expectations that the Fed will begin tapering its asset purchases later this year pushed the US dollar to nine-month tops on Thursday. This was seen as a key factor that continued exerting downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, sustained weakness below the 1.3725 region – marking the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3572-1.3984 recent move up – was seen as a trigger for bearish traders. A subsequent fall below the 1.3700 mark further aggravated the intraday selling pressure.
This comes on the back of this week's decisive breakthrough the 1.3775 confluence support and might have already set the stage for an extension of the depreciating move. The mentioned region comprised 50% Fibo. level, 200-day SMA and the lower end of a descending channel.
The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. That said, RSI on hourly charts is flashing extremely overstretched conditions and warrants some caution.
Nevertheless, the GBP/USD pair still seems vulnerable to prolong the downward trajectory towards testing the July daily closing lows support near the 1.3625-20 region. The next relevant support is pegged near the 1.3600 mark ahead of multi-month lows, around the 1.3570 area.
On the flip side, any meaningful recovery attempt might now be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions near the 1.3700 mark. This, in turn, should cap the upside for the GBP/USD pair near the 61.8% Fibo. level support breakpoint, around the 1.3725 region.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3678
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0077
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|1.3755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3852
|Daily SMA50
|1.3866
|Daily SMA100
|1.3928
|Daily SMA200
|1.3787
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3786
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3731
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3791
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3813
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3839
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed´s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. US jobless claims shrank to 348K beating expectations.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD faces a wall of resistances on its way to $1800
Gold price rebounds from the Fed minutes-led sell-off to $1775. Risk-off mood weighs heavily on US yields, which drag the dollar lower. Downside potential for XAU/USD seems limited amid COVID-19 woes.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Taper talk makes markets tumble but is it a tantrum yet?
The Fed did what it probably needed to do with the release of the much anticipated minutes. Markets are stretched and money is cheap so the Fed had to try and cool things slightly.