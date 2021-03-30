GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance

- GBP/USD bears look to neckline resistance and for a break of newly formed hourly support.
- Daily prospects remain bearish for a downside extension.
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension, as per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls test critical hourly resistance.
Prior analysis
There are still prospects of a downside extension as the price continues to move lower.
Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, (above), the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias with a perfect break and restest of the neckline for an optimal entry point.
Live market, 1-hour chart
As can be seen, the price has continued higher to test the bear's commitments below the neckline of the head and shoulders.
This could be a final push higher before the next downside extension.
Nevertheless, a well-calculated stop loss above structure protects against such adverse price behaviour and bears can stay focussed on the longer-term bias.
In the meantime, a rejection from the resistance and subsequent break and retest of current newly formed support would be expected to result in a downside extension.
On the other hand, a break of the neckline puts the bulls back in control.
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.