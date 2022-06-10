- GBP/USD witnessed subdued/range-bound price moves on the last trading day of the week.
- Oscillators on daily/hourly charts support prospects for a break below the trading range.
- Sustained move beyond the 1.2600 mark is needed to negate the near-term bearish outlook.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to gain any meaningful traction and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early European session on Friday. The pair was last seen trading just below the 1.2500 psychological mark, nearly unchanged for the day.
The US dollar continued drawing support from elevated US Treasury bond yields and turned out to be a key factor that acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair. The British pound was further undermined by the UK political jitters, though signs of stability in the equity markets capped the safe-haven buck and helped limit the downside for the major.
Looking at the broader picture, the GBP/USD pair has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past two weeks or so. The 1.2470-1.2460 region has been lending some support to spot prices and should now act as a pivotal point. Meanwhile, technical indicators on daily/hourly charts are holding in the negative territory and support prospects for an eventual breakdown.
It, however, would be prudent to wait for sustained weakness below the trading range support before positioning for any meaningful downside. The next relevant support is pegged near the weekly low, around the 1.2430 region touched on Tuesday, below which the GBP/USD pair could turn vulnerable to accelerate the fall further below the 1.2400 round-figure mark.
Some follow-through selling would expose the 1.2335-1.2330 support zone, which is closely followed by the 1.2300 mark. Failure to defend the latter would make the GBP/USD pair vulnerable to extending the downward trajectory towards the 1.2245 intermediate support and slide further to retest sub-1.2200 levels in the near term.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged near the 1.2530 region. Any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.2600 round figure. That said, sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering move and lift the GBP/USD pair back towards May monthly swing high, around the 1.2660-1.2665 zone.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2497
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2512
|Daily SMA50
|1.2666
|Daily SMA100
|1.3011
|Daily SMA200
|1.3279
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2558
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.266
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2458
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2531
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2468
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2539
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2584
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
