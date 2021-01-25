GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears flirt with 100-hour SMA, around 1.3675 region

- GBP/USD failed to preserve its intraday gains and retreated around 50 pips from daily tops.
- Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated around 50 pips from intraday swing highs, near the 1.3720-25 region. Despite the pullback, the pair, so far, has shown some resilience below 100-hour SMA.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the 1-hourly chart have just started drifting into the negative territory. That said, oscillators on 4-hourly/daily charts – though have been losing positive momentum – are yet to confirm a bearish outlook.
This warrants some caution for aggressive bearish traders and before positioning for any further near-term corrective slide. Hence, the previous session's low, around the 1.3635 region, should act as a pivotal point for short-term traders.
Below the mentioned support levels, the GBP/USD pair might turn vulnerable to break below the 1.3600 round-figure mark. The downward trajectory might then drag the GBP/USD pair back towards the 1.3520 region, or last week's swing lows.
On the flip side, the 1.3700 round-figure mark now becomes immediate strong resistance. This is closely followed by daily tops, around the 1.3720-25 region ahead of mid-1.3700s, or multi-year highs touched last Thursday.
A sustained move beyond should pave the way for an extension of the recent strong bullish momentum and push the GBP/USD pair beyond the 1.3800 round-figure mark. The next relevant target on the upside is pegged near the 1.3840 region, which marks the top boundary of a four-month-old upward sloping channel.
GBP/USD 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3676
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3611
|Daily SMA50
|1.3473
|Daily SMA100
|1.322
|Daily SMA200
|1.2942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3636
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3746
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.352
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3686
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3134
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3632
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3836
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from highs after weak German IFO
EUR/USD is falling after the German IFO Business Climate disappointed with 90.1 points. Earlier, it rose as the Biden administration continued promoting its stimulus plan, despite pushback from lawmakers.
GBP/USD advances above 1.37, BOE's Bailey awaited
GBP/USD has risen above 1.37, benefitting from hopes for massive US fiscal stimulus and no tapering of the Fed's bond-buying scheme. The UK's vaccination campaign and falls in covid cases are also supporting sterling. BOE Governor Bailey is slated to speak later.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets.
Forex Today: Markets advance on stimulus hopes, vaccine optimism outweighs virus strain concerns
Markets are on the rise as the Biden administration pushes for stimulus and ahead of the Fed decision. The dollar is on the back foot while oil is higher and gold is stable.
US Dollar Index resumes the downside near 90.00
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the new week on the offered side and approaches the psychological support at the 90.00 mark.