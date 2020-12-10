GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears firming up grip below 21-day SMA

- GBP/USD consolidates recent losses in a range between 1.3270 and 1.3315.
- Daily closing below 21-day SMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Seven-week-old ascending trend line adds to the upside barrier.
GBP/USD battles 1.3300 in a recent upswing from 1.3288 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The sterling marked the heaviest losses in one month the previous day amid Brexit woes.
The stated downside momentum flashed the first daily closing below 21-day SMA since early November amid bearish MACD signals.
With this, the GBP/USD sellers are eyeing the October high near 1.3175 with the weekly bottom near 1.3225 acting as immediate support. However, an upward sloping trend line from June 29, at 1.3058 now, becomes the key to watch below 1.3175.
On the contrary, an upside break of 21-day SMA, currently around 1.3335, can’t convince the GBP/USD bulls as an ascending trend line from October 21, near 1.3510, becomes a tough nut to crack.
Also acting as the upside hurdles are the September high of 1.3482 and the monthly peak near 1.3540.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3298
|Today Daily Change
|-99 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.74%
|Today daily open
|1.3397
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3137
|Daily SMA100
|1.3082
|Daily SMA200
|1.275
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3478
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3346
|Previous Weekly High
|1.354
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3288
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3398
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2854
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3428
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3336
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3204
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3539
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.36
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
