GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye failure at critical daily/weekly resistance

- GBP/USD is on the verge of a bearish extension according to the daily chart.
- A bearish head and shoulders are in the makings.
GBP/USD has formed a compelling case for the downside where technicals meet the positing data bias.
Futures positions are weakening in long cable and the longer-term technicals are also bearish.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates the bearish market structures:
Monthly chart
The price has started to move lower on the monthly horizon and a fuller retracement to test old resistance could be on the cards in a 50% mean reversion of the last monthly bullish impulse.
Weekly chart 1
At first glance, however, the price seems destined to consolidate between support and resistance on a weekly basis.
Weekly chart 2
However, a rejection of old support could open the way for a break of current support.
Daily chart
The daily chart offers the prospects of a bearish head and shoulders as well and a rejection of old support will form the right-hand shoulder of the pattern.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
