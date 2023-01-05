- GBP/USD comes under heavy selling pressure on Thursday amid resurgent USD demand.
- The upbeat US ADP report provides an additional lift to the USD and contributes to the slide.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further downfall.
The GBP/USD pair continues losing ground through the early North American session and weakens further below the 1.2000 psychological mark in reaction to the upbeat US ADP report.
According to the data published by Automatic Data Processing (ADP), the US private sector employers added 235K jobs in December against expectations for a reading of 150K. This comes on the back of a hawkish assessment of the FOMC meeting minutes and provides a strong boost to the US Dollar, which, in turn, exerts downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the recent fall and acceptance below the 200-day SMA suggested that the strong recovery from an all-time low might have run out of steam already. This GBP/USD pair is seen flirting with support marked by the lower end of an ascending channel extending from late September, which if broken should pave the way for deeper losses.
Given that oscillators on the daily chart have just started gaining negative traction, the GBP/USD pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 1.1900 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 1.1825-1.1820 intermediate support en route to the 1.1800 round figure and the 1.1750-1.1740 horizontal support zone.
On the flip side, attempted recovery might now confront immediate resistance near the 1.2000 mark ahead of the 1.2025 region (200 DMA). The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.2075-1.2080 region ahead of the 1.2100 mark. A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term negative outlook and allow the GBP/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the 1.2200 round figure.
GBP/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1967
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0092
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.76
|Today daily open
|1.2059
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2136
|Daily SMA50
|1.194
|Daily SMA100
|1.1666
|Daily SMA200
|1.203
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2088
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1958
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2126
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2002
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2447
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2038
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1852
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2112
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0550 after upbeat US jobs data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0550 in the early American session on Thursday. The data from the US showed that employment in private sector grew at a stronger pace than expected in December, providing a boost to the US Dollar.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.1900 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and declined sharply toward 1.1900 on Thursday. US ADP Employment Change for December arrived at 235K to beat the market expectation of 150K by a wide margin and helped the US Dollar outperfor its major rivals.
Gold declines below $1,840 as US yields gain traction
Gold price has extended its daily slide and declined below $1,840. Following the upbeat private sector employment data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day above 3.75%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Bitcoin price holds steady after FOMC minutes release, will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price steadied and broke out of its triangle formation as US Federal Reserve officials agreed to slow the pace of interest rate hikes. Bitcoin price broke past the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $16,714.
Monetary lags and the acute recession of 2023
Fed Powell remains unimpressed with the reduction of the rate of inflation; down to 7.1% in November, from 9.1% June. The Summary of Economic Projections shows a desire of the Fed to increase their forecast for the Fed Funds Rate to 5% in 2023.