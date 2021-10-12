GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 200-hour SMA/ascending trend-line confluence support

- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Tuesday amid the emergence of some USD dip-buying.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
- A sustained move beyond mid-1.3600s is needed to negate the near-term bearish outlook.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling during the early European session and dropped to four-day lows, around the 1.3570-65 region in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed, the risk-off impulse in the markets assisted the safe-haven US dollar to reverse an early dip. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by the UK-EU stand-off over the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement. This overshadowed mostly upbeat UK monthly employment figures for September and acted as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair.
From a technical perspective, the was seen flirting with confluence support comprising of 200-hour SMA and over one-week-old ascending trend-line. A convincing break below will prompt aggressive technical selling and pave the way for additional losses.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have been gaining negative traction on hourly charts. The set-up seems tilted firmly in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the confluence support.
The subsequent downfall has the potential to drag the GBP/USD pair towards intermediate support near the 1.3530-25 region en-route the key 1.3500 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling could expose September monthly swing lows, around the 1.3415-10 area.
On the flip side, the 1.3610-15 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by resistance near mid-1.3600s and the overnight swing highs, around the 1.3670-75 region, or near two-week tops touched in the previous day.
A sustained strength beyond will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the GBP/USD pair further beyond the 1.3700 mark, towards testing the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3720-25 region. This is followed by a strong horizontal barrier near the 1.3750-55 zone.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3576
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3596
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3643
|Daily SMA50
|1.3738
|Daily SMA100
|1.384
|Daily SMA200
|1.3844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3584
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3913
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3412
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.364
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3562
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3528
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3651
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3741
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.1550 despite downbeat ZEW
EUR/USD is off the highs but well above 1.1550 despite the German ZEW disappointment. The US dollar eases from near yearly highs amid risk-off mood. Surging energy costs stoke up inflation fears and dent the risk appetite. The Fed-ECB monetary policy divergence continues to undermine the euro.
GBP/USD holds gains above 1.3600 on upbeat UK jobs data
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3600 after the UK ILO Unemployment Rate matched expectations with 4.5% in August. The US dollar sees a mild pullback despite the downbeat mood, fuelled by the stagflation fears. Hawkish BOE underpins the pound.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of key US inflation
Gold price is posting modest gains but remains well within the recent trading range above the $1750 level so far this Tuesday. A flight to safety amid intensifying stagflation fears offers support to the traditional safe-haven gold.
Cryptos bound for last dip before bull run resumes
Bitcoin price is stuck between two crucial barriers and needs to break $60,000 to begin the bull run phase 2.0 officially. Ethereum price is consolidating as it retests the $3,398 support floor.
US CPI September Preview: Inflation averaging, what inflation averaging?
Last September the Federal Reserve dropped its 2% inflation target. Instead of trying to meet a monthly goal, Federal Reserve policy would take a longer view, judging inflation across a much wider but carefully unspecified period.