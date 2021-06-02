GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears likely to challenge 1.4120 on negative price-RSI divergence

- GBP/USD consolidates below 1.4170 in the Asian session.
- Pair reverses gains from a multi-month high near 1.4230.
- Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.
The GBP/USD pair trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday morning. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session.
At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.4161, up 0.8% for the day.
GBP/USD daily chart
On the daily chart, the pair has been facing a stiff resistance near the 1.4200 mark. The double top formation in the vicinity of the 1.4245 area makes it hard for GBP/USD to continue with upside momentum.
The bulls, therefore, experience corrective pullback on the premises of double top, a bearish reversal formation. The GBP/USD price is then likely to test the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, which extends from the lows of 1.3669, level at 1.4100.
The negative divergence in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator implies a significant downward reversal in price. In doing so, the bears would march toward the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.3930.
The next area of support would occur at May 16 low at 1.3857.
Alternatively, if price sustains above the session’s high at 1.4164, then it could retest the previous day's high at 1.4248. The price action would then look out for the levels last seen in 2018 with February highs near 1.4280, followed by the April highs at 1.4376.
GBP/USD Additional Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.416
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.415
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.411
|Daily SMA50
|1.3941
|Daily SMA100
|1.3884
|Daily SMA200
|1.3538
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4249
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4219
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4092
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4013
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4284
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4319
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending bull cross keeps buyers hopeful above 1.2200
EUR/USD remains sidelines around 1.2215 during the initial hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major pair dropped the most in one week after stepping back from 1.2254 the previous day.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest losses in two weeks around 1.4150
GBP/USD treads water around 1.4150 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The cable jumped to the highest since 2018 before stepping back from 1.4248. Worries over covid variants, unlocking joined Brexit chatters to drag the quote back from April 2018 tops.
Cardano sets up the stage for 10% correction
Cardano price is forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at a 16% drop. ADA price shows the formation of a setup that hints at a breakdown. The resistance level present above the current position adds credence to this drop.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.