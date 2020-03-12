GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breath towards the drop to 200-day SMA

- GBP/USD registers fewer moves following two-day declines.
- Pair’s failure to stay above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, 100-day SMA drags it to the key support.
- Highs marked during the late-2019, early-February act as the key resistances.
Having dropped decisively below key technical levels, GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2820 amid the Asian session on Thursday.
In addition to 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s September-December 2019 upside, at 1.3150, 100-day SMA near 1.3000 also acts as the key upside barrier.
If at all the pair manage to cross 1.3150 on a daily closing basis, tops marked during the early February and late-December 2019, respectively near 1.3200 and 1.3285, can please the bulls.
On the contrary, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 200-day SMA, close to 1.2735 and 1.2710 in that order, can question short-term bears.
Given the bears’ dominance past-1.2710, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.2550 can return to the charts.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2817
|Today Daily Change
|-3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.282
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2935
|Daily SMA50
|1.3
|Daily SMA100
|1.2993
|Daily SMA200
|1.2711
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2976
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2805
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3049
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2741
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2758
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3039
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3101
