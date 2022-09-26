- GBP/USD recovers early lost ground to an all-time low, though lacks follow-through.
- Bulls struggle to find acceptance above the 38.2% Fibo. level of the monthly downfall.
The GBP/USD pair builds on its solid intraday recovery move from an all-time low and hits a fresh daily peak, around the 1.0930 region during the early North American session. Spot prices, however, retreat a few pips from highs and now seem to have stabilised around the 1.0900 round figure.
Expectations that the Bank of England will step in to stall the recent free-fall in the British pound triggered the initial leg of an intraday short-covering move around the GBP/USD pair. The US dollar, on the other hand, surrenders its early gains to a fresh two-decade high and offers additional support to the major.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair is seen struggling to find acceptance above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the steep decline from the monthly peak touched on September 13. Yet, the intraday recovery has been along an ascending channel which has been rising at a fairly robust rate.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are still holding deep in the oversold territory and warrant some caution. This makes it prudent to wait for a convincing break below the ascending channel support, currently around the 1.0765-1.0770 region, before positioning for the resumption of the recent depreciating move. Indeed the pair may be in the amidst of an exhaustion move given the recent acceleration to a crecendoing peak of the dominant downtrend, however, this remains a possible scenario and there is still a risk of further weakness before a bottom is found.
The 1.0900 mark now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the daily swing high, around the 1.0930 region. Any further recovery is likely to confront stiff resistance near the top end of the ascending channel, currently around the 1.0975 zone. This is followed by the 1.1000 mark, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the GBP/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom.
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0866
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1475
|Daily SMA50
|1.1808
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.2654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1274
|Previous Daily Low
|1.084
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.084
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1006
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0557
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0274
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1426
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1577
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate below 0.9700
EUR/USD failed to climb above 0.9700 following an earlier recovery attempt and retreated to the 0.9650 area. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the greenback struggles to gather strength and helps the pair limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD loses traction, holds above 1.0800
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.0800 after having briefly turned positive on the day above 1.0900. Investors stay cautious amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England could deliver a statement on the pound's recent depreciation.
Gold struggles to extend recovery above $1,640 Premium
Following the selloff witnessed in the early Asian session, gold turned positive on the day near $1,650 but erased its daily gains. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on a daily basis, not allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin: Investors need to prepare for volatile breakout
Bitcoin price has been devoid of volatility for the last week and has been in a tight consolidation without directional bias whatsoever. This range bound move has formed a triangle pattern which could break either way.
Three stocks that will be in the news this week: Amazon, Nike, Micron Technology
The S&P 500 index lost 4.1% last week and left traders melancholy with another week to go in this dreadful September. The S&P 500 index is down 6.6% so far in the month that is already known for poor performance, and most seem to think the pain will continue.