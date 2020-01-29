GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish exhaustion near supports keeps buyers hopeful

- GBP/USD clings to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside.
- An ascending trend line since December 23 also limits the pair’s near-term declines.
- 50-day SMA, a downward sloping resistance line from 2019’s end challenge the bulls.
GBP/USD stays mostly unchanged near 1.3015 during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair have recently lost momentum while trading around the key near-term supports, which in turn increases the odds for its pullback should the BOE offer positive surprises.
Not only 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3010 but a rising support line since December 23, 2019, currently at 1.2985, also challenges the pair’s sellers.
Should there be an increased selling pressure past-1.2985, backed by dovish BOE and/or a rate cut, the pair’s drop to December 23, 2019 low near 1.2900 can’t be ruled out.
On the upside, the pair needs to cross a 50-day SMA level of 1.3070 to aim for a descending trend line from the end of 2019, near 1.3145/50.
If at all the bulls manage to dominate beyond 1.3150, the pair’s recovery towards the high of December 31, at 1.3285, can be expected.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3019
|Today Daily Change
|-1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.302
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3078
|Daily SMA50
|1.306
|Daily SMA100
|1.2853
|Daily SMA200
|1.2693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2974
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2928
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2882
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3112
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3158
