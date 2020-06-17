GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias, heads for a test of 1.2500

- Cable drops for the second day in a row, continues on corrective mode.
- Downside risks are rising but significant support is seen around 1.2500.
The daily chart shows still more slides likely but pound is holding above the key 20-day moving average and on top or the 1.2500 horizontal support area and above an uptrend line.
A firm slide below 1.2500 would suggests a test of the mentioned trendline near 1.2440 that if broken would leave GBP/SUD vulnerable to more losses.
The 4-hour chart also presents a configuration pointing to the downside, for a test of 1.2500 over the next hours. The negative bias will remain in place as long as it holds below 1.2570 (20-SMA in 4-hour). Further to the upside, a firm break of 1.2600 would clear the way to more gains.
GBP/USD 4-hour chart
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2541
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2572
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2474
|Daily SMA50
|1.2424
|Daily SMA100
|1.2531
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2688
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2552
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2813
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2474
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2604
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2521
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2791
