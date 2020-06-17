GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias, heads for a test of 1.2500

Cable drops for the second day in a row, continues on corrective mode.

Downside risks are rising but significant support is seen around 1.2500.

The daily chart shows still more slides likely but pound is holding above the key 20-day moving average and on top or the 1.2500 horizontal support area and above an uptrend line.

A firm slide below 1.2500 would suggests a test of the mentioned trendline near 1.2440 that if broken would leave GBP/SUD vulnerable to more losses.

The 4-hour chart also presents a configuration pointing to the downside, for a test of 1.2500 over the next hours. The negative bias will remain in place as long as it holds below 1.2570 (20-SMA in 4-hour). Further to the upside, a firm break of 1.2600 would clear the way to more gains.

GBP/USD 4-hour chart

GBP/USD daily chart

Technical levels