GBP/USD Price Analysis: Battles 10-day SMA below 1.3700

- GBP/USD extends bounce off three-week low to print two-day run-up.
- Strong RSI, receding bearish MACD and sustained upside beyond key supports favor the bull-run.
GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3685, up 0.08% intraday, amid the initial hour of Friday’s Tokyo session. In doing so, the quote keeps the previous day’s swift move from late January lows while challenging 10-day SMA resistance.
Also favoring the bulls could be the upbeat RSI conditions and easing bearish bias of MACD.
It should, however, be noted that the GBP/USD bulls need a clear breakout of the stated SMA resistance, at 1.3685 now.
Following that, there are multiple hurdles around 1.3710-15 before challenging the multi-month top marked during 2021 near 1.3760.
On the downside, an ascending trend line from December 28, currently around 1.3600, becomes the key support, a break of which will portray another attempt to break 50-day SMA, at 1.3550 now.
Overall, GBP/USD is in an uptrend but the bulls portray a typical pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3689
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3655
|Daily SMA50
|1.3542
|Daily SMA100
|1.3288
|Daily SMA200
|1.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3566
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3759
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.361
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3648
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3727
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3778
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3859
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
