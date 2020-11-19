GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a tepid bounce after ascending triangle breakdown on 4H

- GBP/USD stalls the decline, not out of the woods yet.
- Ascending triangle breakdown confirmed on the 4H chart.
- Bullish RSI points north keeping buyers hopeful.
GBP/USD attempts a bounce in European trading, looking to regain 1.3250 amid a minor recovery in the risk sentiment on fresh vaccine news from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.
- AstraZeneca and Oxford University: Confirms immune response in elderly, phase 3 vaccine trial results in weeks
The cable fell sharply from above 1.3300 in early Asia after The Times reported that the European Union (EU) are planning to push for no-deal Brexit “amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario.”
From a technical perspective, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing north while holding in the bullish region at 53.07 on the four-hour (4H) chart, remains suggestive of a likely rebound.
However, the path of least resistance for the spot appears to the downside following an ascending triangle breakdown confirmed on the said timeframe earlier in the Asian session.
The immediate support awaits at the upward-sloping 50-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3211, below which a test of the weekly low of 1.3106 is on the cards.
Alternatively, closing on the four-hour basis above the 21-SMA of 1.3240 is needed to building the recovery momentum.
The next upside target is aligned at 1.3313, the November 11 and November 18 highs.
GBP/USD: 4H-hour chart
GBP/USD: Additional levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3244
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.3269
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3096
|Daily SMA50
|1.298
|Daily SMA100
|1.2966
|Daily SMA200
|1.2717
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3312
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3244
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3286
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.327
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3206
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3169
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3375
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.