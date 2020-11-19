GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a tepid bounce after ascending triangle breakdown on 4H

  • GBP/USD stalls the decline, not out of the woods yet.
  • Ascending triangle breakdown confirmed on the 4H chart. 
  • Bullish RSI points north keeping buyers hopeful.

GBP/USD attempts a bounce in European trading, looking to regain 1.3250 amid a minor recovery in the risk sentiment on fresh vaccine news from AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

The cable fell sharply from above 1.3300 in early Asia after The Times reported that the European Union (EU) are planning to push for no-deal Brexit “amid fears that Brexit negotiations are dragging on without businesses knowing what they need to prepare for in the worst scenario.”

From a technical perspective, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing north while holding in the bullish region at 53.07 on the four-hour (4H) chart, remains suggestive of a likely rebound.

However, the path of least resistance for the spot appears to the downside following an ascending triangle breakdown confirmed on the said timeframe earlier in the Asian session.

The immediate support awaits at the upward-sloping 50-simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3211, below which a test of the weekly low of 1.3106 is on the cards.

Alternatively, closing on the four-hour basis above the 21-SMA of 1.3240 is needed to building the recovery momentum.

The next upside target is aligned at 1.3313, the November 11 and November 18 highs.

GBP/USD: 4H-hour chart

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3244
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.3269
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3096
Daily SMA50 1.298
Daily SMA100 1.2966
Daily SMA200 1.2717
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3312
Previous Daily Low 1.3244
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3286
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.327
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3238
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3169
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3306
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3344
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3375

 

 



