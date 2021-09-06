GBP/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a bounce from the 50-HMA support

- GBP/USD faces rejection just shy of 1.39 as the US dollar rebounds.
- Brexit concerns weigh on the pound although 50-HMA comes to the rescue.
- Hourly RSI sees a fresh uptick but remains below 50.00.
GBP/USD is attempting a bounce from daily lows near 1.3835, reversing more than half the post-US NFP-led rally to multi-week highs.
The offered tone in the cable comes on the back of the resurgent demand for the US dollar across the board. Meanwhile, looming Brexit concerns between the UK and the European Union (EU) over the Northern Ireland (NI) protocol also keeps the pound undermined.
However, the major has stalled its descent over the last, finding support from the risk-on market mood.
From a short-term technical perspective, GBP/USD has found strong bids at the upward-sloping 50-Hourly Moving Average (HMA) at 1.3837.
If the bulls manage to defend the latter, then the rebound could extend towards the 21-HMA support-turned-resistance at 1.3859.
Further up, a fresh advance towards Friday’s high of 1.3891 cannot be ruled.
GBP/USD: Hourly chart
However. the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to trend below the midline, despite the latest uptick. This suggests that the major remains at a risk of further downside.
An hourly closing below the 50-HMA is critical to extending the recent correction, with the 1.3800 next on the sellers’ radars. At that level, the ascending 100-HMA coincides.
The next relevant support is envisioned at the bullish 200-HMA at 1.3770.
GBP/USD: Additional levels to consider
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3844
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|1.3874
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3775
|Daily SMA50
|1.3808
|Daily SMA100
|1.3922
|Daily SMA200
|1.3815
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3892
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3818
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3892
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3731
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3958
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3602
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3846
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3788
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3757
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3935
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive below $1,830 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous session's strong positive move to the highest level since mid-July and witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Monday.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.