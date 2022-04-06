GBP/USD Price Analysis: Approaches towards 1.3000 on symmetrical triangle breaking

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Explode of symmetrical triangle formation on the downside has triggered bears.
  • Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has dropped to a bearish range of 20.00-40.00.
  • A bear cross of 20- and 50-EMAs has sent the asset into bearish territory.

The GBP/USD pair went through an intense sell-off on Tuesday after failing to sustain above the monthly highs at 1.3150. The pair witnessed a sheer downfall, which forced the asset to establish beneath the round level support of 1.3100.

On an hourly scale, GBP/USD has exploded the symmetrical triangle formation on the downside after a failed attempt on the upper boundary of the chart pattern. The upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle is placed from March 25 high at 1.3225 while the lower boundary is marked from March 29 low at 1.3051. Usually, a failed attempt at symmetrical triangle breakout denotes sheer responsive selling and eventually a bearish reversal.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has slipped into a bearish range of 20.00-40.00 swiftly, which adds to the downside filters.

A bear cross of 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) at 1.3120 has infused fresh blood into the greenback bulls.

Should the asset drop below Tuesday’s low at 1.3067, greenback bulls will get strengthened and the pair may hit the downside to near March 16 low at 1.3036, followed by the psychological support at 1.3000.

On the flip side, overstepping of the 50-EMA at 1.3109 will send the asset towards Tuesday’s high at 1.3167. Breach of the latter will drive the asset towards the round level resistance at 1.3200.

GBP/USD hourly chart

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3072
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.3074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3129
Daily SMA50 1.3331
Daily SMA100 1.3377
Daily SMA200 1.3553
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3167
Previous Daily Low 1.3067
Previous Weekly High 1.319
Previous Weekly Low 1.3051
Previous Monthly High 1.3438
Previous Monthly Low 1.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3105
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3129
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3039
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3003
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3203
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3238

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

