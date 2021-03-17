GBP/USD Price Analysis: Aims for 1.3950 key hurdle after snapping three-day losing streak

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD picks up bids following its bounce off 1.3809.
  • Convergence of 21-day SMA, three-week-old falling trend channel challenges the bulls.
  • Ascending trend line from early February, 50-day SMA restrict short-term downside.

GBP/USD rises for the first time in four days, currently up 0.10% around 1.3905, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote justifies a U-turn from a 1.5-month-long rising support line, portrayed the previous day.

Given the lack of overbought RSI conditions, not oversold as well, GBP/USD buyers are likely rushing towards a confluence of 21-day SMA and a descending trend line from February 24, currently around 1.3950.

However, any further upside will be decisive for the cable buyers. It should be noted that the 1.4000  threshold, also comprising the previous week’s top, offers an extra filter to the north.

On the flip side, a six-week-long rising support line around 1.3855 becomes an immediate challenge to the GBP/USD sellers ahead of highlighting a 50-day SMA level of 1.3804 as the key short-term support.

In a case where GBP/USD drops below 1.3804, it needs to break below the monthly low of 1.3778 to convince the bears.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3904
Today Daily Change 12 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.09%
Today daily open 1.3892
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3951
Daily SMA50 1.3798
Daily SMA100 1.3564
Daily SMA200 1.3215
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3906
Previous Daily Low 1.3809
Previous Weekly High 1.4005
Previous Weekly Low 1.38
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3846
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3869
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3832
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3772
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3735
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3929
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4026

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data

GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data

GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882. EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.

EUR/USD News

Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement

Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement

Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not. 

Read more

S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976

S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976

Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures