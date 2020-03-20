GBP/USD Price Analysis: Adds over 200 pips in Asia, 4H chart shows bullish divergence

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD is on the rise, but still short at least 100 pips from confirming a breakout. 
  • The 4-hour chart indicator is reporting a positive divergence.

GBP/USD has gained over 200 pips in Asia to trade above 1.16 on broad-based US dollar selling. 

The 4-hour chart is now reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index, which occurs when the indicator prints higher lows, contradicting lower lows on the price chart. It is widely considered an early sign of positive trend reversal. 

That said, the indicator would gain credence only if the spot manages to take out the lower high at 1.1793, which is the high of the 4-hour Doji candle created during the US trading hours on Thursday. 

At press time, the pair is trading at 1.1650, representing a 1.4% gain on the day. 

Acceptance above 1.1793 would confirm a bullish reversal on the 4-hour chart and open the doors to a move above 1.20. 

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.1793

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1642
Today Daily Change 0.0156
Today Daily Change % 1.36
Today daily open 1.1486
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2654
Daily SMA50 1.2872
Daily SMA100 1.2943
Daily SMA200 1.2691
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1794
Previous Daily Low 1.1469
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.167
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1372
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1258
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1697
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2022

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD fades the bounce above 0.5900 despite broad US dollar correction

China-sensitive Aussie dollar extends its bounce despite PBOC's reluctance to cut rates. Record Fed balance sheet, signs of risk recovery and broad US dollar correction from three-year high is boding well for AUD/USD. 

USD/JPY extends the drop, around 110.00 as USD retreats

Amid a broad-based correction in the US dollar and fresh weakness in the S&P 500 futures, USD/JPY falls over 100-pips from a new three-week high of 111.36 and battles 110.00. The spot ignores the optimism seen on the Asian indices. 

Is the US already in recession?

The answer, of course, is no if you use the traditional quarterly measurement. The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model for the first quarter, which as they say pointedly on their website, does not include data from after the viral outbreak, was running at 3.1% on March 18.

Gold: Jumps 0.8%, confirming wedge breakout

The hourly chart is now reporting a falling wedge breakout, a bullish reversal pattern. The hourly relative strength index has broken out of a two-day long sideways channel, validating the breakout on the price chart. 

WTI: Buyers cheer break of weekly resistance trendline

While keeping its break of the weekly resistance line, now support, WTI rises 3.0% to $26.50 by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. The resistance-turned-support, coupled with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, limit immediate downside.

