GBP/USD Price Analysis: Adds over 200 pips in Asia, 4H chart shows bullish divergence

- GBP/USD is on the rise, but still short at least 100 pips from confirming a breakout.
- The 4-hour chart indicator is reporting a positive divergence.
GBP/USD has gained over 200 pips in Asia to trade above 1.16 on broad-based US dollar selling.
The 4-hour chart is now reporting a bullish divergence of the relative strength index, which occurs when the indicator prints higher lows, contradicting lower lows on the price chart. It is widely considered an early sign of positive trend reversal.
That said, the indicator would gain credence only if the spot manages to take out the lower high at 1.1793, which is the high of the 4-hour Doji candle created during the US trading hours on Thursday.
At press time, the pair is trading at 1.1650, representing a 1.4% gain on the day.
Acceptance above 1.1793 would confirm a bullish reversal on the 4-hour chart and open the doors to a move above 1.20.
4-hour chart
Trend: Bullish above 1.1793
Technical levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1642
|Today Daily Change
|0.0156
|Today Daily Change %
|1.36
|Today daily open
|1.1486
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2654
|Daily SMA50
|1.2872
|Daily SMA100
|1.2943
|Daily SMA200
|1.2691
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1794
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1469
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1593
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1372
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2022
