GBP/USD Price Analysis: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement probes the bulls above 200-day SMA

- GBP/USD eases from 1.2730, stays near the highest since March 12.
- Bullish MACD keeps the bulls hopeful to confront a six-month-old resistance line.
- Sellers may target April tops below 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD prints 0.30% on a day while trading around 1.2706 amid the early Asian session on Monday. The Cable seesaws near three-month high while staying above 200-day SMA. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 2019 to March 2020 fall seems to restrict the pair’s immediate upside.
Even so, bullish MACD favors the buyers to aim for a downward sloping trend line from December 12, 2019, at 1.2885 now, during the further upside.
In doing so, 1.2840/45 might offer an intermediate halt whereas March 2020 top near 1.3200 could lure the bulls beyond the said resistance line.
On the downside, a daily closing below 200-day SMA level of 1.2680 might drag the quote towards the April month top of 1.2648.
Should the quote drop below 1.2648 on a daily basis, 50% Fibonacci retracement level around 1.2460/55 could return to the charts.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2708
|Today Daily Change
|39 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.2669
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2329
|Daily SMA50
|1.2383
|Daily SMA100
|1.256
|Daily SMA200
|1.2678
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2732
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2583
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2732
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2326
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2601
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.264
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2591
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2443
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2739
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2888
