GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA probes the heaviest losses in six months

- GBP/USD bears catch a breather at six-week low, dropped nearly 200-pips on Tuesday.
- An ascending trend line from March 20, June month’s high add to the support.
- Bulls need a clear break of late-August low to attempt recovery moves.
GBP/USD retraces from the multi-day low of 1.2950 to 1.2962 during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. The Cable marked heaviest losses since March 18 the previous day as Brexit pessimism took over. However, failures to break 50-day SMA, needless to mention about an ascending trend line from late-March and June month’s top, suggest further consolidation of the quote.
Though, the 1.3000 threshold and August 24 low near 1.3050/55 guard the pair’s immediate upside ahead of March month’s peak of 1.3200.
Additionally, the pair’s sustained run-up past-1.3200 will confront the 1.3265/70 resistance area ahead of challenging the monthly high surrounding 1.3480.
On the contrary, a downside break of 50-day SMA, at 1.2950 now, will have a bumpy road ahead as a multi-day-old support line and June month’s peak can question the bears around 1.2850 and 1.2810 respectively.
Even if the sellers conquer 1.2810, 200-day SMA close to 1.2740 will add filters to the further declines.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2963
|Today Daily Change
|-201 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53%
|Today daily open
|1.3164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3189
|Daily SMA50
|1.293
|Daily SMA100
|1.2672
|Daily SMA200
|1.2741
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3279
|Previous Daily Low
|1.314
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3226
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2971
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3334
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3388
With no major US economic reports scheduled for release this week, the dollar is set to take its cue from political and pharmaceutical headlines. President Trump was busy this Labor Day weekend throwing out threats to decouple from China.