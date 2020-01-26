GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci question sellers

  • GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
  • Failures to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement, lower highs from early December favor the bears.
  • A multi-week-old rising trend line adds to the support.

GBP/USD stays weak while declining to the intra-day low of 1.3068 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session.

The pair registers three-day losing streak while also forming a lower high pattern if observed its moves from December 2019 top.

Even so, 50-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December upside, around 1.3065 and 1.3050 respectively, challenges the sellers.

If at all GBP/USD prices close below 1.3050, an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at .3015, followed by 1.3000 round-figure, will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3142 can propel prices towards December 31, 2019’s top near 1.3285.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.307
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 1.3076
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3092
Daily SMA50 1.3056
Daily SMA100 1.2839
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3175
Previous Daily Low 1.3057
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3102
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2985
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2912
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3148
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3221
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3266

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815

AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.

USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109

USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus. 

Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets

There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.

Gold kick-starts the week with bullish gap-up to $1589 as coronavirus fuels risk aversion

Gold prices remain positive while taking rounds to $1,583, following the intra-day high of $1588.70 flashed at the week’s start. The yellow metal recently benefited from fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak.

GBP/USD: 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci question sellers

Cable stays weak while declining to the intra-day low of 1.3068 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. The pair registers 3 days losing streak while also forming a lower high pattern if observed its moves from Dec 2019 top.

