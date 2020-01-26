GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci question sellers

- GBP/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day.
- Failures to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement, lower highs from early December favor the bears.
- A multi-week-old rising trend line adds to the support.
GBP/USD stays weak while declining to the intra-day low of 1.3068 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session.
The pair registers three-day losing streak while also forming a lower high pattern if observed its moves from December 2019 top.
Even so, 50-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pair’s November-December upside, around 1.3065 and 1.3050 respectively, challenges the sellers.
If at all GBP/USD prices close below 1.3050, an upward sloping trend line since November 08, at .3015, followed by 1.3000 round-figure, will be the key to watch.
Alternatively, a daily closing beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.3142 can propel prices towards December 31, 2019’s top near 1.3285.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.307
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.3076
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3092
|Daily SMA50
|1.3056
|Daily SMA100
|1.2839
|Daily SMA200
|1.2692
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3175
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3057
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3175
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3515
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2896
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3102
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.313
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2985
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2912
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3148
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3266
