GBP/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA regains bulls’ attention above 1.2300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off intraday low of 1.2308, extends the previous day’s recovery.
  • 50-day EMA has been restricting the upside for the last 19 days.
  • Short-term rising trend line keeps the bulls hopeful above 1.2240/35.

The GBP/USD pair’s pullback from the intraday bottom fades upside momentum around 1.2320/25 amid Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair stays mildly positive for the second day in a row.

While looking at the upward sloping trend line from May 18 and the RSI levels, the Cable is again likely to confront the 50-day EMA level of 1.2370. However, it’s further upside needs validation from May 08 high surrounding 1.2470.

Alternatively, a daily close below the immediate support line, at 1.2235 now, might recall Friday’s low around 1.2160 ahead of targeting the monthly bottom near 1.2075.

In a case where the GBP/USD prices decline below 1.2075, 1.2000 round-figure might entertain the bears before highlighting 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of March-April upside, at 1.1883.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further upside likely

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2322
Today Daily Change 2 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 1.232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2293
Daily SMA50 1.2307
Daily SMA100 1.259
Daily SMA200 1.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2345
Previous Daily Low 1.2234
Previous Weekly High 1.2296
Previous Weekly Low 1.2076
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2302
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2254
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2365
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2476

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.50 on upbeat Japan data dump, risk-off

USD/JPY extends the drop below 107.50 on upbeat Japan data dump, risk-off

USD/JPY extends the pullback below 107.50, as the yen continues to draw bids from the risk-off market profile amid US-China tensions and upbeat Japanese data dump. Focus shifts to the US data and President Trump's response to the Hong Kong issue. 

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Choppy within range below 0.6650 amid US-China risks

AUD/USD: Choppy within range below 0.6650 amid US-China risks

AUD/USD remains depressed around 0.6640 so far this Friday. Risk-tone remains heavy as global equities are weighed down by escalating US-China tensions over the Hong Kong security issue, with all eyes now on Trump's presser. 

AUD/USD News

COVID-19 update: Second wave alert, markets on standby

COVID-19 update: Second wave alert, markets on standby

An increase of 100% in new cases since the prior day in Spain's COVID-19 jumping above 1,100. Risk-off themes doubling up as well, with US President Donald Trump holding a news conference on China this Friday.

Read more

WTI slips below $34.00 amid risk reset in early Asia

WTI slips below $34.00 amid risk reset in early Asia

WTI fails to keep the previous day’s recovery moves from $31.33. The oil benchmark probes the previous day’s recovery moves amid the market’s cautious sentiment. Hopes of extension in output cuts, market optimism countered EIA data on Thursday.

Oil News

Gold: Limited gains below the $1730/oz level for XAU/USD

Gold: Limited gains below the $1730/oz level for XAU/USD

After bouncing from the 1690/1700 price zone XAU/USD is stalling below the 1730 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four chart. The picture is mixed as it seems the metal is challenging a tough resistance near the 1730 level.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures