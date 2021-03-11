GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900

  • GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late.
  • Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls.
  • Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.

GBP/USD eases from intraday high, also the weekly peak, to 1.3928 amid a lackluster Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable buyers better 21-day SMA while keeping upside break of 10-day SMA and falling trend line from February 24.

Given the upbeat RSI conditions that join the quote’s successful run-up beyond an ascending support line from December 11, 2020, GBP/USD buyers are likely to overcome the immediate SMA hurdle around 1.3940.

However, any further upside needs to refresh the monthly top above 1.4020 before eying the multi-month high of 1.4243 marked the previous month

On the flip side, the 10-day SMA and previous resistance line, respectively around 1.3905 and 1.3840 can entertain the sellers during any pullback moves.

Though, a multi-day-old support line near 1.3835 should test the GBP/USD bears afterward, which if broken could aim for February lows around 1.3565.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3928
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.3932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.394
Daily SMA50 1.3775
Daily SMA100 1.3529
Daily SMA200 1.319
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3935
Previous Daily Low 1.3846
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3901
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.388
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3873
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3815
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3963
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3994
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4052

 

 

