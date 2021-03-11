GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21-day SMA guards immediate upside above 1.3900

- GBP/USD wavers around weekly top, fades upside momentum off-late.
- Sustained break of 10-day SMA, two-week-old falling trend line favor bulls.
- Bears will look for entries below three-month-old support line.
GBP/USD eases from intraday high, also the weekly peak, to 1.3928 amid a lackluster Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the cable buyers better 21-day SMA while keeping upside break of 10-day SMA and falling trend line from February 24.
Given the upbeat RSI conditions that join the quote’s successful run-up beyond an ascending support line from December 11, 2020, GBP/USD buyers are likely to overcome the immediate SMA hurdle around 1.3940.
However, any further upside needs to refresh the monthly top above 1.4020 before eying the multi-month high of 1.4243 marked the previous month
On the flip side, the 10-day SMA and previous resistance line, respectively around 1.3905 and 1.3840 can entertain the sellers during any pullback moves.
Though, a multi-day-old support line near 1.3835 should test the GBP/USD bears afterward, which if broken could aim for February lows around 1.3565.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3928
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3932
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.394
|Daily SMA50
|1.3775
|Daily SMA100
|1.3529
|Daily SMA200
|1.319
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3935
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3846
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4017
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3779
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3784
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4052
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD testing its 21DMA having reclaimed 1.3900 level
GBP/USD is struggling for further ground as it reaches the mid-1.3900s and hits resistance in the form of the 21-day moving average (DMA) in the 1.3930s. Amid a lack of UK news, the pair traded as a function of the US dollar, which was weaker.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.