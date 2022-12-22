  • GBP/USD seesaws near the key moving average after two-day losing streak that refreshed monthly low.
  • Clear break of one-month-old support, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
  • Weekly resistance line, previous support from late November keeps buyers off.

GBP/USD bears take a breather around the monthly low after two-day downtrend, marking rounds to 1.2030 during Friday’s Asian session, as the 200-SMA challenges the quote’s immediate downside.

Even so, the Cable pair’s sustained trading below the one-month-old ascending trend line, broken on Wednesday, joins the bearish MACD signals to keep sellers hopeful.

That said, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the GBP/USD’s November-December upside, near 1.1950, acts as nearby support for the pair sellers to watch should it manage to provide a clear break of the 200-SMA clutch around 1.2040.

Following that, the late November swing low of 1.1900 could act as an extra filter to the south before directing bears towards the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracements, respectively around 1.1800 and 1.1645.

It’s worth noting, however, that the GBP/USD pair’s sustained downside past 1.1645 defies the hopes of recovery and can push the prices towards November 09 low surrounding 1.1330.

Alternatively, a one-week-old downward-sloping resistance line, around 1.2120 by the press tie, guards the GBP/USD recovery before the support-turned-resistance line from late November, close to 1.2180 at the latest.

In a case where GBP/USD remains firmer past 1.2180, multiple hurdles around 1.2200 and 1.2340-40 could challenge the bulls ahead of highlighting the monthly peak of 1.2446.

To sum up, GBP/USD stays on the bear's radar even if the 200-SMA challenges the nearby downside.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2033
Today Daily Change -0.0054
Today Daily Change % -0.45%
Today daily open 1.2087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2176
Daily SMA50 1.1798
Daily SMA100 1.1673
Daily SMA200 1.2086
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2193
Previous Daily Low 1.2055
Previous Weekly High 1.2447
Previous Weekly Low 1.212
Previous Monthly High 1.2154
Previous Monthly Low 1.1147
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.214
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2031
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1974
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1893
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2168
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2249
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2306

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

