GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-hour SMA, short-term resistance line cap immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • The monthly bottom could regain bears’ attention on the downside break.
  • Buyers will have multiple upside barriers beyond the nearby resistance confluence.

Following its failure to break 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of January 14-24 upside, GBP/USD pulls back to 1.3060 during the Asian session on Tuesday.

200-hour SMA and a falling trend line since Friday restrict the pair’s immediate upside around 1.3065, a break of which could accelerate the recovery towards 1.3105/10 area comprising multiple tops marked recently.

During the pair’s sustained run-up past-1.3110, 1.3150 and 1.3175 could lure the bulls.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 1.3038, will push the bears in the direction to 1.3000 mark.

However, the monthly bottom surrounding 1.2950 might question the sellers below 1.3000, if not then December month low near 1.2900 will be in focus.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.306
Today Daily Change 6 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.05%
Today daily open 1.3054
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3089
Daily SMA50 1.3058
Daily SMA100 1.2846
Daily SMA200 1.2692
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3107
Previous Daily Low 1.3041
Previous Weekly High 1.3175
Previous Weekly Low 1.2962
Previous Monthly High 1.3515
Previous Monthly Low 1.2896
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3001
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3133
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.316

 

 

