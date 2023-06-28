GBP/USD Price Analysis: 200-hour SMA caps the upside ahead of BoE’s Bailey, Fed’s Powell

- GBP/USD ticks lower during the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit lacks follow-through.
- The prevalent USD selling bias lends some support ahead of key central bank speakers.
- Bulls need to wait for a sustained move beyond 200-hour SMA before placing fresh bets.
The GBP/USD pair struggles to make it through the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) and edges lower during the Asian session on Wednesday. Spot prices erode a part of the previous day's strong gains to a fresh weekly high and currently trade just below mid-1.2700s, down less than 0.10% for the day.
Fears that the British economy is heading for recession, especially after a surprise 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE), hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the Sterling Pound. This, in turn, is acting as a headwind for the GBP/USD pair, though a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness should help limit the downside, at least for the time being. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's appearance in a panel discussion at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra later this Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to find bearish acceptance below the 1.2700 mark and the subsequent move up suggests that the corrective pullback from a 14-month low might have run its course. That said, bulls might still need to wait for a sustained strength beyond 200-hour SMA hurdle, currently pegged around the 1.2755-1.2760 region, before placing fresh bets. With oscillators on hourly/daily charts holding in the positive territory, the GBP/USD pair might then reclaim the 1.2800 mark and aim to challenge the YTD peak, around mid-1.2800s touched on June 16.
On the flip side, a convincing break and acceptance below the 1.2700 round figure will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The GBP/USD pair might then accelerate the fall towards the next relevant support near the 1.2635 horizontal zone en route to the 1.2600 mark. Some follow-through selling will make spot prices vulnerable to accelerate the downfall further towards the 1.2500 psychological mark, with some intermediate support near the 1.2530-1.2525 region.
GBP/USD 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2744
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1.2748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2625
|Daily SMA50
|1.2536
|Daily SMA100
|1.2362
|Daily SMA200
|1.2089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.276
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2704
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2845
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2685
|Previous Monthly High
|1.268
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2308
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2738
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2659
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2771
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2827
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
