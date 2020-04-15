GBP/USD Price Analysis: 20-HMA stays on the sellers’ radar

  • GBP/USD register modest changes after pulling back from the monthly top the previous day.
  • 50-HMA, two-day-old resistance line guard immediate upside.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the support.

Despite staying modestly changed to 1.2520 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday, GBP/USD remains on the bears’ watch-list as being under the short-term key resistance confluence.

Not only the pair’s sustained trading below 50-HMA and short-term falling trend line but normal RSI conditions amid weak price performance below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the early month's upside also favor the sellers.

Hence, a gradual fall towards a 200-HMA level of 1.2425 can’t be ruled out. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and Wednesday’s low can offer intermediate halts around 1.2460 and 1.2435 respectively.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance beyond 1.2560/65 resistance confluence can recall buyers targeting to refresh the monthly top above 1.2650.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Further declines expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2523
Today Daily Change -103 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.82%
Today daily open 1.2626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2172
Daily SMA50 1.2579
Daily SMA100 1.2829
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2648
Previous Daily Low 1.2503
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2392
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2681
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2826

 

 

