GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.3920 is a tough nut to crack for the bulls

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • GBP/USD briefly recaptures 1.3900 but the further upside appears limited.
  • Powerful resistance awaits at 1.3920 while RSI stays bullish.
  • The cable rebounds as the US dollar drops along with Treasury yields.

GBP/USD fails to find acceptance above the 1.3900 and recedes, although holds a major portion of intraday gains so far this Tuesday.

Broad-based US dollar weakness, amid an extension of the retreat in the Treasury yields, continues to aid the recovery in the cable from the 1.3800 level.

From a short-term technical perspective, as observed on the four-hour chart, the GBP bulls look to challenge the powerful barrier at 1.3920, which is the convergence of the falling trendline resistance and the bearish 50-simple moving average (SMA).

A four-hour candlestick closing above the latter would confirm a falling wedge breakout for the major, with the next major hurdle seen at the horizontal 100-SMA at 1.3959.

The relative strength index (RSI) has reclaimed the bullish territory, now trading at 51.90, allowing room for more upside.

It’s worth noting that the price has pierced through the critical 200 and 21-SMAs earlier on, boosting the odds for an extended recovery.

GBP/USD: Four-hour chart

On the flip side, the 21-SMA resistance now support at 1.3865 could be tested on any pullback.

The downside could be then protected by the horizontal 200-SMA at 1.3842.

All in all, the path of least resistance appears to the upside on a sustained break above the 1.3920 barrier.

GBP/USD: Additional levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.3895
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 1.3818
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3931
Daily SMA50 1.3761
Daily SMA100 1.3512
Daily SMA200 1.3177
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3865
Previous Daily Low 1.38
Previous Weekly High 1.4017
Previous Weekly Low 1.3779
Previous Monthly High 1.4243
Previous Monthly Low 1.3566
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3825
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.384
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3791
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3763
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3726
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3855
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3892
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.392

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

