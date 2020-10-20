GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2970 guards immediate upside

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD consolidates losses from 1.3025 while bouncing off 1.2936.
  • Confluence of 200-HMA, two-day-old ascending trend line challenges the pullback moves.
  • 1.2863 can offer immediate support ahead of the monthly low.

GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.2950 as traders in Tokyo begin Tuesday’s work. The pair broke an ascending trend line from Friday the previous day while also declining below 200-HMA.

With the RSI conditions not flashing any overbought/oversold signals, the quote can extend the latest recovery moves towards the key 1.2970 resistance confluence.

However, any further upside will be probed by the 1.3000 and Monday’s top near 1.3025. Also acting as the resistance is the one-week-long descending trend line, currently near 1.3035.

Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break of the latest low near 1.2935 can direct GBP/USD bears toward the 1.2900 threshold ahead of making them combat the 1.2863 horizontal support comprising lows marked on Wednesday and Friday.

If at all the sellers remain dominant past-1.2863, the monthly low near 1.2820 will become their favorite.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2948
Today Daily Change 1 pip
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2947
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2897
Daily SMA50 1.3015
Daily SMA100 1.2841
Daily SMA200 1.2709
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3025
Previous Daily Low 1.2895
Previous Weekly High 1.3083
Previous Weekly Low 1.2863
Previous Monthly High 1.3482
Previous Monthly Low 1.2676
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2975
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2944
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2886
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2756
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3085
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

