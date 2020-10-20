GBP/USD Price Analysis: 1.2970 guards immediate upside

- GBP/USD consolidates losses from 1.3025 while bouncing off 1.2936.
- Confluence of 200-HMA, two-day-old ascending trend line challenges the pullback moves.
- 1.2863 can offer immediate support ahead of the monthly low.
GBP/USD picks up bids near 1.2950 as traders in Tokyo begin Tuesday’s work. The pair broke an ascending trend line from Friday the previous day while also declining below 200-HMA.
With the RSI conditions not flashing any overbought/oversold signals, the quote can extend the latest recovery moves towards the key 1.2970 resistance confluence.
However, any further upside will be probed by the 1.3000 and Monday’s top near 1.3025. Also acting as the resistance is the one-week-long descending trend line, currently near 1.3035.
Meanwhile, the pair’s downside break of the latest low near 1.2935 can direct GBP/USD bears toward the 1.2900 threshold ahead of making them combat the 1.2863 horizontal support comprising lows marked on Wednesday and Friday.
If at all the sellers remain dominant past-1.2863, the monthly low near 1.2820 will become their favorite.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2948
|Today Daily Change
|1 pip
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2947
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2897
|Daily SMA50
|1.3015
|Daily SMA100
|1.2841
|Daily SMA200
|1.2709
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3025
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2895
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3083
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2863
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3482
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2676
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2975
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2944
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3085
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3146
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-week lows after RBA minutes
AUD/USD continues to trade in the red as RBA's minutes sound dovish. AUD/USD remains on the offer at three-week lows, with the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's October meeting supporting the case for additional easing in November.
EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines
The EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1793, holding on to gains despite the risk-averse environment. No news are good news for the Union in a slow start to the week.
Gold waves around $1,900 amid risk aversion
Gold struggles to keep recovery moves from $1,900.67. The yellow metal managed to cheer the US dollar weakness, before stepping back from $1,918.58, the previous day. Second-tier data, risk factors to entertain the bullion traders.
WTI: Slips below $41.00 inside monthly ascending triangle
WTI remains pressured after stepping back from the resistance line of a short-term triangle. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA adds to the downside filter. A clear break of $42.10 becomes necessary to convince buyers.
FX: looming stimulus deadline spooks investors
The US dollar traded lower against most of the major currencies on Monday as the new stimulus deadline looms. Over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave the White House a 48 hour deadline.