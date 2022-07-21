- GBP/USD bulls are taking back control in late New York trade.
- The days ahead is bullish as per the current price action.
- Bears will need to commit to a break of 1.1890 to open downside risk.
GBP/USD's broadening formations and current price action open the way towards the 1.2050s and beyond for the sessions ahead. A break of the round 1.2000 will be key in this regard.
GBP/USD daily chart, the bearish scenario
The daily chart's W-formation has played out with the price mitigating 61.8% of the inefficiency so far, grey area:
If the price were to continue lower, then the broadening formation would be expected to see cable extend into the low 1.17s in the days ahead. 1.1804 will be key in this regard ahead of 1.1760 as illustrated by the daily lows above.
GBP/USD daily chart, bullish scenario
Should the bulls commit at this juncture, on a break of the cluster of daily highs and resistance, then there will be prospects of a move towards the broadening formation's upper boundaries near 1.2220.
GBP/USD H1 chart, bullish scenario
The broadening formation and bullish price action on the hourly time frame open risk of a break of the recent highs to open the way for a move to the upper boundary of the broadening formation towards the 1.2050s and beyond for the sessions ahead. A break of the round 1.2000 will be key in this regard.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6900, struggling for direction
The AUD/USD pair trades positively around the 0.6900 figure, helped by a weaker greenback and modest gains across Wall Street. Firmer gold prices provide additional support ahead of critical growth-related figures.
EURUSD settles below 1.0200 after an unimpressive ECB
The EUR/USD trades just below the 1.0200 threshold, despite demand for the greenback receded. The European Central Bank pulled the trigger by 50 bps, but highlighted growth and inflation concerns. Easing US Treasury yields limited dollar’s gains.
Gold bears keeping XAUUSD in check
Gold recovered from a fresh 2022 low of $1,680.82 and now trades in the $1,711 price zone. The dollar shined after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision, which initially hit the greenback as policymakers hiked rates by 50 bps. However, the absence of clues about what’s coming up next discouraged bulls.
Tesla's impact on Bitcoin market value
Tesla has reportedly sold 75% of its BTC holdings as the company faced Q2 cashflow constrictions. The innovative electric-powered car company sold over $950 million worth of their Bitcoin holdings for an average price of $29,000.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!