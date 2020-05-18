GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-HMA guards latest recoveries around 1.2200

- GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
- A confluence of 200-HMA, a monthly resistance line becomes the key.
- 1.2120 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall to refresh monthly low.
Having stepped back from 100-HMA during Monday’s US session, GBP/USD trades near 1.2195 during Tuesday morning in Asia.
Considering the RSI’s pullback from overbought conditions as well as the key HMA, the Cable might extend the recent weakness towards 1.2120 immediate support.
However, the pair’s further downside depends upon how well it manages to extend the break of monthly low close to 1.2075.
Alternatively, a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from April 30, around 1.2275/80, can check the buyers beyond the 100-HMA level of 1.2200.
In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-1.2280, 1.2300 and May 12 high surrounding 1.2375 will be on their radars.
GBP/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2201
|Today Daily Change
|81 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67%
|Today daily open
|1.212
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2369
|Daily SMA50
|1.2326
|Daily SMA100
|1.267
|Daily SMA200
|1.2663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2239
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2102
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2438
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2102
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2648
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2154
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2068
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2017
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2291
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2343
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
