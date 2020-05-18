GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-HMA guards latest recoveries around 1.2200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery moves.
  • A confluence of 200-HMA, a monthly resistance line becomes the key.
  • 1.2120 can offer an intermediate halt during the fall to refresh monthly low.

Having stepped back from 100-HMA during Monday’s US session, GBP/USD trades near 1.2195 during Tuesday morning in Asia.

Considering the RSI’s pullback from overbought conditions as well as the key HMA, the Cable might extend the recent weakness towards 1.2120 immediate support.

However, the pair’s further downside depends upon how well it manages to extend the break of monthly low close to 1.2075.

Alternatively, a confluence of 200-HMA and a falling trend line from April 30, around 1.2275/80, can check the buyers beyond the 100-HMA level of 1.2200.

In a case where the bulls manage to dominate past-1.2280, 1.2300 and May 12 high surrounding 1.2375 will be on their radars.

GBP/USD hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2201
Today Daily Change 81 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.67%
Today daily open 1.212
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2326
Daily SMA100 1.267
Daily SMA200 1.2663
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2239
Previous Daily Low 1.2102
Previous Weekly High 1.2438
Previous Weekly Low 1.2102
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2068
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2017
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1931
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2291
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2343

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

