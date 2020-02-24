GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day SMA, three-week-old trendline guard immediate upside

- GBP/USD registers another failure to cross 100-day SMA.
- A short-term falling trend line adds to the resistance.
- Bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful amid a lower high formation since the month’s start.
GBP/JPY stays mildly weak to 1.2950 during the Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair fails to extend Friday’s bounce while staying below 100-day SMA.
Not only multiple failures to cross 100-day SMA but a short-term descending resistance line portraying the lower high pattern since the month’s start, as well as bearish MACD, also favor the sellers.
That said, the NZD/USD prices may now revisit 50% Fibonacci retracement of October-December 2019 upside, at 1.2854, a break of which could further push the bears towards November 2019 low of 1.2768.
On the upside, a downward sloping trend line since February 03, at 1.2995 will challenge buyers beyond a 100-day SMA level of 1.2960.
If at all the quote manages to rise past-1.2995, also clears 1.3000 round-figure, it can then aim for February 13 top surrounding 1.3070.
GBP/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.2962
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2995
|Daily SMA50
|1.3045
|Daily SMA100
|1.2961
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2874
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2849
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2915
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2789
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3005
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3113
