GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day SMA/38.2% Fibo. confluence holds the key for bulls

- The UK political crisis, dismal domestic data dragged GBP/USD to a nearly two-week low.
- The mixed technical set-up warrants some caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to a near two-week low, around the 1.3555 region in the last hour.
Against the backdrop of the UK political turmoil, dismal domestic data undermined the British pound and dragged the GBP/USD pair lower for the second successive day on Friday. This also marked the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six and seemed unaffected by moded US dollar weakness, weighed down by retreating US Treasury bond yields.
From a technical perspective, acceptance below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3161-1.3749 move up was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. The subsequent downfall might have already set the stage for an extension of the recent pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3700s, or a two-month high touched last Thursday.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart – though have been losing positive traction – are still holding in the bullish territory. Hence, any further downfall is more likely to find decent support near the 1.3540-1.3530 confluence. This comprises 100-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo., which should now act as a pivotal point.
A convincing break below will suggest that the GBP/USD pair has topped out in the near term and dragged spot prices to the 1.3500 psychological mark. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the 50% Fibo. level, around the 1.3455 region.
On the flip side, the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.3610 region, now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Any further move up might continue to meet with a fresh supply near the 1.3660 area, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the corrective slide has run its course. The GBP/USD could then reclaim the 1.3700 round-figure mark.
GBP/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3569
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3561
|Daily SMA50
|1.3416
|Daily SMA100
|1.3546
|Daily SMA200
|1.3734
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3662
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3587
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3749
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3532
|Previous Monthly High
|1.355
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3161
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3616
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3563
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3538
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3638
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3687
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3713
