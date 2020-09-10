GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day EMA probes bounce off seven week low

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD pullback from the lowest since July 24 flashed the previous day.
  • Ascending trend line from March 20 adds to the upside barriers.
  • 200-day EMA, a four-month-old support line can challenge the bears.

GBP/USD retraces from the multi-day low to 1.2812 during the early Friday morning in Asia. Even so, 100-day EMA and a six-month-old resistance line, previous support, question the pair’s consolidation amid bearish MACD.

As a result, the quote’s another attempt to break the 200-day EMA level of 1.2750 can’t be ruled out. In doing so, the early-July tops surrounding 1.2670/65 will be on the sellers’ radars.

In a case where GBP/USD prices remain weak below 1.2665, an upward slopping trend line from May 18, at 1.2550 now, will be the key.

Alternatively, a daily close beyond the 100-day EMA level of 1.2830 will have to cross the support-turned-into-resistance, around 1.2875, to regain the power in attacking August month’s low near 1.2985/80.

It should, however, be noted that the 1.3000 psychological magnet and August 24 bottom close to 1.3055 will challenge the bulls after 1.2985.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2814
Today Daily Change -188 pips
Today Daily Change % -1.45%
Today daily open 1.3002
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3184
Daily SMA50 1.2952
Daily SMA100 1.2685
Daily SMA200 1.274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3023
Previous Daily Low 1.2885
Previous Weekly High 1.3482
Previous Weekly Low 1.3176
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2971
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2938
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2917
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2832
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2779
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3055
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3108
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3193

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

