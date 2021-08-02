GBP/USD Price Analysis: 100-day EMA defends bulls around 1.3900

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD sellers take a breather after two-day downtrend.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond key EMAs keep buyers hopeful.
  • Two-month-old resistance line, July’s top guard immediate upside.

Having portrayed a two-day pullback from the highest levels since late June, GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.3890 amid Tuesday’s Asian session.

In doing so, the cable seesaws between a downward sloping trend line from June 01 and 100-day EMA. However, bullish MACD and a successful rise above 200-day EMA favor buyers.

It’s worth noting that the GBP/USD buyers may not only wait for a clear run-up past the stated resistance line around 1.3910 but could also need a daily closing beyond July’s top of 1.3983 for conviction.

Following that, late June’s swing high near the 1.4000 threshold and a horizontal area surrounding 1.4100 will be the key to watch.

Alternatively, a downside break of 100-day EMA, near 1.3870, may recall the 1.3800 round figure to the chart before direct GBP/USD sellers to the early July’s low close to 1.3730.

In a case where the pair bears remain dominant past 1.3730, the 200-day EMA level of 1.3705 and the last month’s bottom surrounding 1.3570 should gain the market’s attention.

GBP/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3888
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 1.3903
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3814
Daily SMA50 1.3947
Daily SMA100 1.3924
Daily SMA200 1.3735
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3984
Previous Daily Low 1.3888
Previous Weekly High 1.3984
Previous Weekly Low 1.3737
Previous Monthly High 1.3984
Previous Monthly Low 1.3572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3947
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3866
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3771
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3961
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.402
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4057

 

 

