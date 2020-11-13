GBP/USD Price Analysis: 10-day EMA, monthly support line stays on sellers’ radar

  • GBP/USD struggles to recover from one-week low despite bullish MACD.
  • Two-month-old rising trend line offers key upside hurdle.

GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3123 during Friday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed weekly bottom the previous day before recently bouncing off 1.3106.

While 10-day EMA stopped the pair’s further downside amid bullish MACD, the recovery moves are less likely to convince the bulls unless the quote rises past an upward sloping resistance line from September 10, at 1.3262 now.

Though, additional pullback moves toward October’s high near 1.3175 and then to the 1.3200 threshold can’t be ruled out.

Should GBP/USD bulls conquer 1.3262 on a daily closing basis, they will rush to refresh the monthly high of 1.3313.

Alternatively, a daily close past-10-day EMA level of 1.3118 will drag the pair further down to an ascending support line from November 02, currently near 1.3080.

In a case where the GBP/USD bears dominate past-1.3080, the 1.3000 psychological magnet and the monthly low around 1.2850 may regain market attention.

GBP/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3125
Today Daily Change 4 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 1.3121
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3049
Daily SMA50 1.297
Daily SMA100 1.2932
Daily SMA200 1.2711
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3228
Previous Daily Low 1.3107
Previous Weekly High 1.3177
Previous Weekly Low 1.2854
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3153
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3182
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.303
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2954
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3197
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3319

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

