GBP/USD: Powell's dovish message and optimism about UK vaccines to push the cable higher

The GBP/USD pair has been retreating from the highs as the dollar takes a breather from falling. The US dollar is benefiting from a bounce in US yields, and sterling bulls are taking profits – but probably not for too long as the pound is set to storm higher after the calm, propelled by Powell and UK vaccines, FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam reports.
See: GBP/USD to push higher towards the 1.4000 level – Westpac
Key quotes
“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke on Wednesday, reiterating his commitment to support the economy. He said that any upside move in inflation would likely ‘not mean that much.’ Powell also pledged not to instantly act ‘solely’ upon an improvement in employment. By committing to do more, Powell may keep bond yields and the dollar depressed.”
“The UK vaccination campaign has reached nearly 20% of the population, the highest in the Western world. While Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for patience, the UK is heading toward opening the economy. Moreover, the pound may continue benefiting from upbeat expectations for fourth-quarter growth figures due out on Friday.”
“Resistance awaits at the new 2021 high of 1.3865 – which is a 34-month high. Further above, 1.39 and 1.40 are the next level to watch. Support awaits at the daily low of 1.3810, followed by 1.3750. The next cushions are 1.3680 and 1.3615.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2130 as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to built on intraday bounce, flat-lined below $1845
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and reversed the early lost ground. Sliding US bond yields turned out to be a key factor that benefitted the commodity. The upbeat market mood kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven metal.
ADA to rally another 175% as resistance weakens
Cardano price continues its 2,300% bull run becoming the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA has sliced through the $0.75 resistance level hinting at another leg-up on the horizon. On-chain metrics note a strong growth in user adoption, supporting the bullish thesis.
US Dollar Index: A breakdown of 90.00 is still likely
DXY’s decline appears to have met quite decent contention in the low-90.00s for the time being. This zone is also reinforced by the 2020-2021 support line, currently near 90.30.