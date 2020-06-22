GBP/USD:  Pound underperforms as it faces headwinds from a lagged recovery – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank point out the pound is underperforming relatively to G10 currencies as it faces headwinds from the UK economy and uncertainty. The forecast GBP/USD at 1.25 over the next three months and warn that persistently high unemployment risks persistently higher savings and a weaker rebound, which may weigh on sterling.
Key Quotes:
“We think GBP underperforms other G10 currencies as it faces headwinds from a lagged recovery relative to its G10 peers. As uncertainty persists, Citi’s view is for the Bank to formally no longer rule out the step below the zero line. More QE and fiscal easing are likely be the first lines of policy defence in case of a hard exit from the EU single market and customs union at the end of the year.”
“Downside surprises on the recovery make us believe that the pressure on the BoE to do more may rise again. We now expect a 10bp rate cut and a £50bn QE top-up by November, as well as negative Bank rate and further QE next summer.”
“The 55d MA at 1.2418 gave away on a daily closing basis, would suggest further extension towards the supports around 1.2250 (April lows and the 76.4% pullback). Resistance may find at 200d MA at 1.2693.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery towards 1.1250
The EUR/USD pair has accelerated its recovery on the back of upbeat US Consumer Confidence and Wall Street’s positive tone. US data, on the other hand, disappointed with Existing Home Sales down by 9.7% in May.
GBP/USD resumes advance amid a better market mood
GBP/USD trades at fresh daily highs in the 1.2440 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased with the US positive opening. Hopes about the UK’s economic reopening help Pound.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery
The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.
Gold: Bulls eyeing a move towards retesting multi-year tops
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1743-42 region and jumped to fresh monthly tops in the last hour. The emergence of some dip-buying comes on the back of Friday's decisive break through a key hurdle near the $1730 supply zone and supports prospects for additional gains.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.