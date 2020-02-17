The cable is holding onto gains amid hopes for fiscal stimulus, as investors are shrugging off heightened Brexit rhetoric, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.
Key quotes
“The perceived willingness of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to open the UK's purse strings continues having a positive impact on the pound.”
“Investors assume that if Johnson moves forward with infrastructure spending, the government's stimulus will relieve the Bank of England of its need to cut interest rates.”
“Jean Yves le Drian, France's foreign minister, said that both sides will ‘rip off each other’ in talks. David Frost, Britain's top negotiators, is set to present more details about the UK's stance and according to excerpts released to the press, it will contain new demands on labor rights in the post-Brexit world.”
“So far, pound/dollar seems relatively unaffected by developments related to the respiratory disease but the news is coming out thick and fast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
