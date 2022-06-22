- GBP/USD fails to extend the corrective pullback from weekly low, sidelined of late.
- Fears of Tories double defeat in by-elections join unimpressive UK data to weigh on prices.
- Fears of recession, BOE’s refrain from higher rates and Brexit woes are an extra burden to consider.
- Fed Chair Powell’s measured comments couldn’t propel USD, UK/US PMIs for June will be important catalysts.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.2265 during the early Asian session on Thursday, after failing to extend the recovery from a weekly low beyond 1.2315. The cable pair’s latest inaction could be the mixed plays, as well as cautious sentiment ahead of the preliminary PMIs for June month from the UK and the US.
Fears of Conservatives’ defeat in the UK’s by-elections appear the latest blow to UK PM Boris Johnson as he struggles to defend the leadership amid the partygate scandal. “The Conservatives are braced to lose two parliamentary by-elections, according to senior party strategists, in moves that could prompt a renewed backlash against Boris Johnson,” per the Financial Times (FT). The news mentioned polls on Thursday in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and Tiverton and Honiton in Devon, in by-elections prompted by the resignations of Tory MPs.
Elsewhere, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) matched 9.1% YoY market forecasts for May, above 9.0% prior, which in turn exerted additional downside pressure on the GBP/USD prices. The reason is the data-driven push on the Bank of England (BOE) to accelerate the pace of rate hikes versus the policymakers’ reluctance to do so.
Furthermore, fears of a hard Brexit weighing on the UK economy, which is on the brink of recession, also challenged the cable pair’s previous rebound. On Wednesday, The Telegraph said that Jacob Rees-Mogg has unveiled a new website so that Britons can “countdown” the scrapping of the more than 2,000 EU laws still in force. It’s worth noting that the UK PM Johnson is under fresh criticism from UK fishers due to the Brexit tussles with the European Union.
On the contrary, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s justification for the recent rate hike, the biggest since 1994, managed to gain acceptance, at least during the first round of the Testimony on the bi-annual Monetary Policy Report. However, Powell’s rejection of the need for a heavy rate increase seemed to exert downside pressure on the greenback afterward.
Elsewhere, Wall Street managed to pare the day-start losses but ended Wednesday with mild losses whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields marked the biggest daily fall in a week by ending the day at around 3.16%.
Moving on, the first readings of the UK and the US S&P Global PMIs for June will be crucial amid fears of recession and inflation. The UK S&P Global/CIPS Manufacturing PMI is likely to ease to 53.7 from 54.6 while the Services PMI could recede to 53.0 versus 53.4.
Given the expectations of softer numbers from Britain, coupled with the market’s anxiety and the latest political jitters in the UK, GBP/USD may remain pressured. Also likely to exert downside pressure on the cable pair are the upbeat expectations from the US data.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest inaction, GBP/USD managed to cross the two-week-old descending trend line, now support around 1.2245, which in turn suggest another attempt to cross the 21-day EMA hurdle, at 1.2355 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2264
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.2273
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2531
|Daily SMA100
|1.2911
|Daily SMA200
|1.3214
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2324
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2242
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2293
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2273
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2197
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2317
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!