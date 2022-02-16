GBP/USD pops to session highs on the FOMC minutes failing to underpin 50bps hike

- GBP/USD pops to session highs on less hawkish than expected minutes.
- US dollar lowest level since Friday, but Russian headlines coming through could support.
GBP/USD is reaching highs of 1.3594 on Wednesday following the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes that failed to portray a message of 50bps worth of hiking as soon as the March meeting. This was a number touted by the most hawkish of Fed officials and was being priced in by the markets.
The minutes stated that participants anticipated that it would soon be appropriate to raise the target range for rates, however, they also stated that a significant balance sheet cut is likely appropriate. Nevertheless, there's were still not hawkish enough for markets. Consequently, the US dollar is being sold off. DXY, an index that measures the greenback vs a basket of major rivals, has printed a fresh low for the day of 95.692. This is the lowest level since Friday, Feb.11.
Meanwhile, sterling was higher across the board on Wednesday after data showed inflation in Britain at a nearly 30-year high. Markets are pricing in the convergence between the Fed and Bank of England as they suspect that the BoE will hike interest rates again. The BoE has hiked twice since December. Rates have risen to 0.5% from 0.1%. Another hike to 0.75% or 1% on March 17 after the BoE's next meeting is expected.
The data showed that the Consumer Price Index on an annual basis climbed to 5.5% in January. This was the highest since March 1992, and above expectations from economists for it to hold at December's 5.4%.
Reuters explained that ''soaring inflation across many global economies has sparked a debate about how fast central banks should rein in stimulus deployed earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic to prop up businesses and consumers.''
Meanwhile, there are plenty of risk-off Russian headlines coming through that could lead to a safe-haven bid in the greenback and curb the FOMC minutes decline. The US State Department said that more Russian forces, not fewer, are on Ukraine border and they're moving concerningly into fighting positions.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3592
|Today Daily Change
|0.0055
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3522
|Daily SMA50
|1.3474
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.3697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3567
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3487
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3644
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3491
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3517
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.345
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3413
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3574
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.361
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1400 as market players move away from the dollar
The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1395, as the Federal Reserve Minutes failed to confirm a 50 bps hike in March. Upbeat US Retail Sales provided another reason to buy stocks.
GBP/USD ticks higher, remains within familiar levels
GBP/USD continues to fluctuate around 1.3550 on Wednesday, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. UK inflation jumped to 5.5% YoY in December, reviving speculation of a BOE hike.
Gold resuming the advance ahead of FOMC Minutes
Spot gold trades with gains around $1,863, recovering amid a souring market’s mood. A pinch of optimism could be seen during European trading hours, but it ended up fading after Wall Street’s opening.
SafeMoon attempts breakout that could launch SFM more than 15%
SafeMoon price has been under intense selling pressure over the past nine trading days. After falling more than 26%, it finally found support against a prior traded low in the $0.0014 value area.
European markets falter as NATO pushes back on Russian troop de-escalation claims
NATO and the US are reporting that Russian troop numbers are rising near Ukraine, and that no de-escalation appears to be happening, making markets increasingly susceptible to headline risk.