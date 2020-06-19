GBP/USD: Poor pound price action increases downside risks in near-term – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, see the pound under pressure in the near term and expect GBP/USD to drop further after breaking the 1.2420 support.
Key Quotes:
“We are recommending a short GBP/USD trade idea after the GBP continued to perform poorly over the past week. The GBP has broken below key support levels against the EUR and USD in the near-term with EUR/GBP rising above the 0.9000-level and cable falling below the 55-day moving average at 1.2420. It has increased the risk that GBP weakness will accelerate in the near-term.”
“The GBP has failed to derive any relief from the improvement in the Brexit negotiation mood music and from the reduced likelihood of the BoE implementing negative rates anytime soon if at all. The market clearly wants to continue to sell the GBP at this point in time even as fundamental downside risks have eased.”
“Speculative short GBP positions have been building in recent weeks. We favour short GBP exposure against the USD as we continue to see scope for the USD to rebound further against European currencies from heavily oversold levels.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD struggles with 1.24, shrugging off robust UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.24, failing to recover from the blow it received from the BOE on Thursday. Retail sales leaped by 12% in May, beating expectations. Coronavirus figures are eyed.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.12 amid mixed mood, ahead of EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.12, consolidating its losses. Markets are looking for a direction amid coronavirus concerns. EU leaders will likely defer a decision on the recovery fund and action in Wall Street is awaited.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.
Gold: XAU/USD hits three-week highs, tests again critical resistance around $1745
Gold prices rose further after the London fix, and reached at $1745/oz the highest intraday level in four weeks. It was unable to break the barrier around $1745/40 and pulled back modestly.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: The virus is spreading
The crypto market ends the week at the same crossroads as it began. The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole.