GBP/USD: Politics on both sides of the Atlantic to weigh on the pound

The fallout from the Fed's dovishness pushed cable to new highs before falling back down. US politics are set to enter higher gear after the long weekend, and several indicators are set to rock GBP/USD in September's first full week. The fate of the furlough scheme remains in the air, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam briefs.
Key quotes
“The government's successful furlough scheme is set to expire in October, and that may take the UK economy off a cliff. Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, has yet to unveil how it would be wound down – or if it is extended. The program pays workers most of their salaries while they are unable to work, keeping them attached to their jobs.”
“The transition period expires at year-end and without a new deal, Britain falls to unfavorable World Trade Organization rules. Investors are expecting no progress until the last moment. That means that any positive comment from negotiators could spark a rally in sterling, while mutual accusations would likely be shrugged off.”
“BoE officials are set to speak, but after Bailey's recent public appearance, there is little the bank can add at this point. More importantly, the final read of GDP figures for the second quarter could shake sterling. The economy collapsed by 20.4% according to the initial read – worse than most developed economies at that time. While the revised figure tends to confirm the first one, this particular one may be different given the magnitude of the fall. Manufacturing output figures for July are also of interest and are expected to show an ongoing recovery from the depths of the economic paralysis in the spring.”
“While markets tend to prefer Republican presidents, a Biden presidency with a GOP-controlled Senate – a scenario that is looking more likely – may result in less fiscal stimulus and may slow the economy. Even worse, the specter of an inconclusive election may also begin gripping markets. In that scenario, the safe-haven dollar may rise.”
“Inflation figures come into focus on Friday. The Fed's willful ignorance of price development raises the bar for a meaningful reaction, but a rise of Core Consumer Price Index to beyond 2% – currently looking unlikely – may boost the dollar.”
“While US COVID-19 cases are falling, the mortality rate remains elevated and nears the grim 200,000 deaths milestone. A renewed focus on the disease – especially if the numbers turn upward – could weigh on sentiment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.3200, no-deal Brexit risks loom
GBP/USD reverses a brief dip below 1.3200. Despite the bounce, the Cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.
Gold returns to the red near $1930 amid dollar rebound
Gold is back in the negative territory, having faced rejection near $1941. Renewed US dollar strength and 50% Fibonacci retracement guard immediate upside. Sellers have multiple supports challenging further weakness before $1,900.
Judgement day for the euro and what next for tech
The end of last week saw a surge in volatility and a dramatic sell off in the equity market, particularly in US -listed technology shares. The euro may struggle to reach $1.20 at the start of this week, and stocks should recover, eventually.