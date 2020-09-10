GBP/USD plummets to session lows, slides further below mid-1.2900s

- The incoming Brexit-related headlines prompted some fresh selling around the GBP/USD.
- The Time reported the EU will threaten legal action against Britain over breaches of the treaty.
- The prevalent USD selling bias failed to impress bullish trades or lend any support to the pair.
The GBP/USD pair quickly retreated around 100 pips in the last hour and dived to fresh session lows, around the 1.2935-30 region.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday uptick, instead met with some fresh supply near the 1.3035 region and was being pressured by the incoming Brexit-related headlines. The latest leg of a sudden fall was triggered by a report by The Times, suggesting that the European Union will threaten legal action against Britain over breaches of the Brexit withdrawal treaty.
It is worth recalling that the UK government on Wednesday its blueprint for life outside the European Union. The UK's so-called internal market bill acknowledged that some powers conferred by the legislation might be inconsistent with international law. The UK government announced this Thursday that bill will be debated next week, on September 14.
In the meantime, investors will keep a close eye on headlines coming out of a meeting between the European Commission Vice President of inter-institutional relations, Maroš Šefčovič and the UK Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove. Fresh developments surrounding the Brexit saga will continue to play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling.
With the GBP price dynamics turning out to be an exclusive driver on Thursday, the prevalent US dollar selling bias failed to impress bullish traders or extend any support to the GBP/USD pair. The greenback remained depressed in the wake of a goodish pickup in demand for the shared currency, which seemed rather unaffected after the ECB announced its monetary policy decision.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.3002
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3184
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2685
|Daily SMA200
|1.274
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3023
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2885
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3482
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3396
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2982
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2779
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3108
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3193
GBP/USD unstoppable slide extends below 1.2800
Mounting tensions between the EU and the UK over the last intentions to violate the Withdrawal Agreement are smashing the Pound. The EU laid down an ultimatum to the UK to amend the controversial draft bill or face sanctions by the end of the month.
EUR/USD slips off 1.19 following EU-UK row, despite lax ECB approach
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, off the highs achieved after the ECB said it is not targeting the exchange rate. The euro is being dragged down by the intensifying Brexit crisis.
Gold: There has been a decent intraday break to the upside but the bulls are not in full control yet
As the dollar weakens slightly gold bugs are taking advantage to push the price of the yellow metal higher. The general risk sentiment in the stock markets today has been mixed but after a soft start to the EU session, US traders have managed to improve the mood.
2017 flashback on ETH/BTC
Technical analysis reveals similar patterns to the ones seen in months leading up to the 2017 boom. BTC can struggle against ETH before imposing its kingdom domination. XRP/USD could move in the current price range for a few more days.
WTI returns to the red below $38 ahead of EIA data
WTI’s (futures on Nymex) recovery momentum from three-month lows faltered once again above the $38 mark, as the sellers returned in the European session this Thursday.