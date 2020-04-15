GBP/USD plummets to fresh weekly lows, below mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Wednesday amid resurgent USD demand.
  • Dismal US retail sales added to concerns over the economic fallout from the pandemic.

The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the early North-American session and dropped to fresh weekly lows, below mid-1.2400s in post-US macro releases.

Data released this Wednesday showed that the US monthly retail sales plunged 8.7% in March as compared to a fall of 8% expected and further illustrated the extent of economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes amid mounting fears about an imminent global recession, further fueled by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) statement on Tuesday, and provided an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar.

The pair extended its steep intraday slide from 100-day EMA and has now retreated over 200 pips from five-week tops set in the previous session, taking along some intraday trading stops placed near the key 1.2500 psychological mark.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or the current pullback marks the end of the recent strong recovery move from the 1.1400 neighbourhood or 35-year lows touched on March 20.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2472
Today Daily Change -0.0154
Today Daily Change % -1.22
Today daily open 1.2626
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2172
Daily SMA50 1.2579
Daily SMA100 1.2829
Daily SMA200 1.2657
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2648
Previous Daily Low 1.2503
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2593
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2558
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2537
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2448
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2392
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2681
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2737
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

